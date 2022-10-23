Demonstration in support of the president and against the strike, this Friday in Santa Cruz. AIZAR RALDES (AFP)

The Santa Cruz region, the richest in Bolivia, has begun an indefinite work stoppage that tries to resemble the one it carried out in 2019 and ended with a general uprising of the Bolivian middle classes and the overthrow of President Evo Morales. However, the conditions are different. The Santa Cruz “civic movement” demands the advancement of the population and housing census, set by the Government for the first quarter of 2024. This slogan does not have national convening power, so Santa Cruz risks being isolated. Still, their strike disrupts the country’s economy. Shortly after the strike began, one person died in a clash between those who wanted to block the streets in Puerto Quijarro, a town on the border with Brazil, and those who sought to prevent them from doing so.

The Santa Cruz civic committee (which brings together local organizations) prepared everything so that the indefinite strike began on the same day as the 2019 strike, considered by the region to be a democratic feat that prevented Morales’ indefinite re-election. The ruling Movement for Socialism (MAS) condemns it as part of a coup. Before the strike, the civic members gave the government a period of 21 days, exactly the period that the mobilization against Morales lasted.

Bolivia is a unitary country with autonomies. Taxes are centralized and then distributed according to the population of each department or region. Hence the importance of the census results. The last one carried out by the country was in 2012, so the next one should be this year, but the Government alleged the damage caused by the pandemic and postponed it until 2024. The population of Santa Cruz is, according to preliminary measurements , the one that grows the most as a result of a constant flow of immigration from the rest of the country. Bolivians from all over come to the so-called “capital of the east”, Santa Cruz de la Sierra, which has around two million inhabitants, hoping to improve their living conditions. It is the area with the greatest economic dynamism thanks to the fact that the national export agro-industry and the headquarters of most private companies are based there. Its air and land connection with the outside world is also the best in the country.

Santa Cruz not only feels that the postponement of the census harms her for economic reasons. The distribution of seats in the Chamber of Deputies also depends on this measurement. If the census were carried out in 2023, the results could be applied in the 2025 elections. It is estimated that they would give Santa Cruz three more deputies. In addition, the census is necessary to redesign the electoral districts in which, according to the opposition, the vote in rural areas, where the MAS is stronger, has more weight than it should. If the census were in 2024, the elections should be held with the population data of 2012.

The ruling party relativizes the prejudices of this situation for the people of Santa Cruz. The amount of additional resources will be modest and will not change the situation of the regional coffers. The three new representatives from Santa Cruz will be able to do little in a Legislative Assembly that has been controlled by the MAS since 2006. In addition, this party is the second largest political force in the region, so at least one of these representatives will be theirs. The civic committee is accused of using the census as a pretext to mobilize opposition bases behind regionalist sentiments and destabilize the government. The president, Luis Arce, in the speech for the second anniversary of his arrival in power, described the mobilization as a “coup adventure”.

On the eve of the strike, Arce and the head of the MAS, Evo Morales, called a truce in their internal struggle. “We agree that defending our democratic cultural revolution is defending our political instrument, which belongs to the people,” Evo tweeted after meeting with Arce. The struggle between them is due to the fact that both are projected as possible candidates for the 2025 elections; and it is expressed in multiple accusations and disputes between the followers of the former president and members of the Government.

Regional strikes, and in particular those in Santa Cruz, where regionalism aligns almost all groups in the same direction, not only paralyze activity through simultaneous strikes, but also through street blockades. This combats the tendency of the informal economic sectors to abide by the strike but work anyway. In 2019, the civic decision to block the streets around certain areas and towns that are strongholds of the MAS caused attempts to “unblock” them, with physical confrontations, deaths and injuries. The same has begun to repeat itself this time. A person who wanted to unblock the bridge that connects the town of Puerto Quijarro with the Brazilian border was beaten by protesters and died. Another is injured.

Various opposition forces from the rest of the country will mobilize around the Santa Cruz strike. The slogan of the advance of the census is not attractive in the other departments. Instead, demands of another type are appearing, which could be articulated with the regional struggle. It will depend on this whether the Arce government comes out of this test, which will be the most important in its two years in power.

