A Kirchner mayor of Santa Cruz decided to apply the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine with his wife and driver, which generated criticism and a measure of force in the local hospital.

It is about Federico Bodlovic, from the town of Comandante Luis Piedrabuena, who made the controversial decision to get vaccinated, despite not being a priority for the application of the vaccine.

The incident occurred last week and came after the director of the Armando Zamudio District Hospital, Dr. Mario Tripputi, confirmed in an assembly before the workers the vaccination of the members of the Emergency Operational Committee, chaired by the communal chief.

The words of the doctor transcended in audios that circulated through networks and generated a measure of force on the part of the workers, because they were not taken into account as priority health personnel.

Before the workers, the director of the hospital confirmed that in addition to having administered the vaccine to Mayor Bodlovic, they also vaccinated his wife, Bernardita Manucci, a local justice of the peace since 2018 and a former municipal official.

At the beginning of January, the mayor of Commander Luis Piedrabuena, Federico Bodlovic, celebrated the arrival of the Sputnik V doses to the town.

In addition, he explained that only 75 people of the 200 that make up the hospital were vaccinated, along with 16 older adults from the Gobernador Gregores municipal geriatric hospital, who received Sputnik V in the first stage outside of the protocol provided in the province.

From the Ministry of Health of Santa Cruz an investigation was launched regarding irregularities in the vaccination campaign in several municipalities of the province.

“The failure cannot be missed, does not fit. There are many more vaccines to be made and this mistake will not be allowed, “said Dr. Laura Beveraggi, undersecretary for Access and Health Equity of the ministry, in a dialogue with FM Tiempo de Río Gallegos. She confirmed that possible possibilities will be analyzed. Sanctions The official did not rule out possible sanctions.

According to official information, Santa Cruz has 124,000 people in its vaccination plan. 248,000 doses have to be applied, of which 5,000 were implemented for health personnel. In January, during the first stage, 3,000 more doses arrived and over the next few days another 4,600 will arrive.

“They know that it is a resource that is staggered, they have a responsibility. They know that it is a resource that has been rationalized, that Argentina has worked so hard to purchase, that’s why I think it is totally wrong to manipulate this input with a local epidemiological criterion “, sentenced Alicia Kirchner’s official.

JPE