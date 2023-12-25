Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/25/2023 – 17:05

A vehicle characterized as Santa Claus's sleigh, which was reportedly loaded with gifts, was seized by traffic agents on the night of this Sunday, 24th, during a blitz in Salvador, capital of Bahia.

According to the Salvador Traffic Superintendency (Transalvador), the municipal traffic superintendency, the vehicle had its identification plate in an inconspicuous location and, to complicate matters, the driver refused to take a breathalyzer test. There is no information about the destination given to the gifts, which would be distributed in peripheral communities in the capital of Bahia.

The “sled”, adapted on a tricycle and decorated with red Christmas lights, was approached on Avenida Reitor Miguel Calmon, in the Vale do Canela region. The driver was not identified by Transalvador nor located by the Estadão until the publication of this text; the space remains open for demonstrations.

Videos circulating on social media show the moment of the approach. Internet users commented on the unusual scene. “Guys, it looks like the sled was behind on its licensing. It was bad for Santa Claus in Salvador”, said an internet user who posted the video. “The license plate on the 'sled' was irregular and was seized with the gifts. Anything can happen here,” posted another.

Transalvador reported: “In view of these facts, traffic agents considered it prudent to remove the vehicle to Transalvador headquarters, where the license plate status must be regularized and the car released,” it said in a statement. Refusal to take a breathalyzer test subjects the driver to a charge for a very serious infraction, with a fine of R$2,900 and a 12-month suspension of the National Driving License.