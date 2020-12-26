On December 26, St. Petersburg hosts an action “New Year in Every Home”, within the framework of which volunteers give gifts to children who are forced to celebrate the New Year in the hospital.

As reported on the website of the government of St. Petersburg, the Santa Claus rally started from the Children’s City Hospital No. 1, and the route list also includes the Filatov Hospital, the St. Olga Children’s Hospital and the children’s medical and rehabilitation building of the Almazov National Medical Research Center.

Volunteers dressed as Santa Clauses and Snow Maidens will distribute about two thousand sweet gifts to little patients. The final part of the race will be a festive fireworks.