Colorado, United States.- The Tracks Santa service of NORAD, of the North American Aerospace Defense Command, announced that neither the COVID-19 pandemic nor the winter wave that has severely affected the United States in recent hours will prevent santa claus accomplish your mission of deliver gifts on christmas eve.

The agency, based in Colorado Springs, Colorado, will have some 1,500 volunteers on Christmas Eve who will answer phone calls from children who want to know the location and time of gift delivery, plus you can follow the route of Santa Claus live.

Lt. Gen. David Nahom, a NORAD official in Anchorage, Alaska, said the pandemic has not affected Santa’s busy delivery schedule and they don’t expect any impact this weekend.

In addition, Nahom pointed out that the low temperatures and heavy snowfall in the United States should not be a problem for Santa, who is used to living in the North Pole.

The Christmas tradition of NORAD It began in 1955, when a boy mistakenly called a Colorado military command requesting to speak to Santa.

Due to the large number of calls received, the shift commander assigned an officer to handle the calls of Santa Clausand the tradition has been maintained to the present day.

who want follow the route of Santa Claus live for this Christmas you can do it through the NORAD Tracks Santa service website, which is noradsanta.org in addition to its social media channels and mobile app.

Another tool that you can use to see Santa Claus’s trip live is the flightradar24.com web portal, where in addition to seeing the airspace and the flights that airlines around the world have in progress, you can also see the route and stops that Santa Claus is making in various cities to leave gifts for the little ones at home.

who is santa claus

santa clausalso known as Santa Claus or St nicolasis a character that has gained fame in many parts of the world during the Christmas season.

It is said that he is a kind and friendly old man who lives at the North Pole and who distributes gifts to good children on Christmas Eve.

For the little ones in the home, Santa Claus is a symbol of generosity and kindness, and is very loved by children and adults of all ages, as they believe that it represents the spirit of the times, although the christmas celebration It has another meaning from the religious point of view.

What is celebrated at Christmas

If you are one of those who is still not clear what is Christmas celebrated? Pay attention! Christmas is a Christian religious festival that commemorates the birth of Jesus of Nazareththe son of God.

is celebrated on December 25th in many parts of the world, and it is a time of joy and celebration for many people.

The Christmas It is a time to celebrate love, friendship and family, and to give thanks for all the blessings of the year. Although Christmas traditions can vary by culture and region, in general, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration for many people around the world.

How Christmas is celebrated around the world

In addition to the hard work that Santa Claus does every Christmas Eve, The whole world celebrates Christmas in many ways.highlighting some common traditions such as the following:

Decorate the home with Christmas lights and Christmas trees.

Sing Christmas carols and attend religious services in churches or cathedrals.

Exchange gifts with friends and family.

Prepare special meals and Christmas sweets, such as nougat, pan dulce, fritters, turkey, etc.

Spending time with family and friends, often gathering for Christmas dinners or parties.

Watch Christmas movies and special TV shows.

Play Christmas games and do outdoor activities like ice skating or skiing.

Attend religious services

Usually, the Christmas is a time to celebrate love, friendship and family, and to give thanks for all the blessings of the year. Traditions can vary by culture and region, but overall, Christmas is a time of joy and celebration for many people around the world.