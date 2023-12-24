Sunday, December 24, 2023, 2:38 p.m.



Updated 2:45 p.m.

Santa Claus paraded through the streets of Murcia this Sunday with a very special procession that has filled all the children of the city who have come to see him with excitement.

This year the parade was made up of more than 30 floats and large-format elements, among which stand out a tribute to Disney, on its centenary, children's ballets, doll and reindeer troupes, and children's-themed floats. Santa Claus, in his sleigh, closed the procession.

The parade passed through Proclamación Street, Sacerdotes Hermanos Cerón, Alameda de Colón, Canalejas Avenue, Puente Viejo, Martínez Tornel Square, Tomás Maestre Street, Glorieta de España, Arenal Street, Cardenal Belluga Square, Plaza de los Apóstoles, Isidoro de la Cierva, Plaza Cetina, Alejandro Séiquer, Plaza Santo Domingo, ending on Santa Clara Street, next to the Teatro Romea.

Santa Claus arrived last Friday in Murcia, with a meeting in which thousands of Murcians were able to enjoy the children's show 'Show Landia', by Grupo Gelatina, and the antics of the gnomes in the Plaza del Cardenal Belluga.

The Murcia City Council remembers that Santa Claus's Casita can be found on Basabé Street, which will be open until December 30, where children can greet him and give him their wish list.