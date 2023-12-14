Home page World

Scandal in holiday destination Croatia: Fuss over Santa Claus video from tram in Zagreb

Incident in one of the Germans' favorite holiday destinations: A seemingly harmless Christmas song boils over national feelings in Croatia.

Zagreb – The melody of “Jingle Bells” sounds, a young woman rocks to the beat – and yet the scene in a Zagreb tram is disturbing: instead of a harmless text, a fight song from the Croatian war of 1991 is heard. In addition, the banned so-called Ustasha song is heard. Greetings called. There is great outrage in Croatia, which is now a very expensive holiday destination – and the affected transport company ZET reacts with deep shame, reports the Croatian news portal Večernji list.

“We immediately initiated an internal procedure to clarify all the circumstances,” they said. The train was empty, only employees and people booked through an agency were on board. The cooperation with the agency is now being examined, it said.

Scandal over fascist song in holiday destination Croatia – “Still so much hate, a shame”

The topic is heated. The reactions to the video are mixed. Some Instagram users dismiss the video as harmless fun, others are shocked. A selection:

“Still so much hate, a shame – and I speak from both sides”

“The hatred of the Serbs is still there”

“Sick”, “how pathetic”

“As a Serb, I absolutely do not support 'Chetnik' songs”

“You hear that every day in Serbia”

Fight song “Bojna Čavoglava” causes a scandal in the holiday destination Croatia – Who are the Ustasha?

There are historical reasons why the Santa Claus song is so polarizing. The lyrics of “Bojna Čavoglava” were written by Marko Perković, also known as Thompson, and are related to the so-called Ustaše era. The Ustasha was founded in 1929 in what is now the holiday destination of Croatia, after the establishment of the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. The organization had its roots in Croatian nationalism and sought to create an independent Croatian state. The Ustasha saw Serbia, Judaism and communism as enemies.

Ideologically, the Ustasha was heavily influenced by fascist and nationalist ideas, and it supported an ethnically homogeneous Croatian nation. During the Croatian War of 1991, nationalist tendencies flared up again – “Bojna Čavoglava” was considered a battle song at that time.

The text of “Bojna Čavoglava” says something like: Fire the Thompson, Kalashnikov and Zbrojevka, throw the grenade, pursue the gang over the springs! or God's justice will come, everyone knows that, the fighters from Čavoglave will judge you!

Croatian War 1991: Around 14,000 dead and missing – it started with the declaration of independence

After the Second World War, the holiday destination Croatia became part of the Federal People's Republic of Yugoslavia, which quickly introduced socialism. The dominant leader of the state was the former partisan leader Tito, who ruled the country in an authoritarian manner. After Tito's death in 1980 and the introduction of the glasnost policy in the Soviet Union, the desire for democracy and a market economy also emerged in Croatia. In contrast, the communist Serb Slobodan Milošević, as president, stuck to a centralized unitary state and stirred up resentment in Serbia towards neighboring countries.

In 1991, 93.2 percent of Croats voted for independence in a referendum. As a result, the Serbian-dominated people's army attacked numerous cities in Croatia in the “Croatian War,” and a war that lasted several years broke out, in which the neighboring country of Bosnia also became involved. Around 14,000 dead and missing people were counted. This conflict was only ended in 1995 with the Dayton Agreement and Croatia became an independent republic. The video from the Zagreb tram clearly shows that this time still brings back many memories.