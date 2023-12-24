Aboard his sleigh pulled by reindeer, Santa Claus has already begun to distribute gifts to children who have been good this year, sAccording to the tracking carried out this Sunday by the North American Aerospace Defense Command (Norad).

For 68 years, this military organization for air control of the United States and Canada has followed the footsteps of Santa Claus every Christmas Eve, who first visits New Zealand and Australia, where it gets dark earlier, and then continues through Asia, Africa and Europe to end in America.

So that the little ones in the house can follow Santa Claus in real time, Norad enabled the website www.noradsanta.org for another year with a map where you can see him jump from continent to continent.

The page, which is available in nine languages ​​- English, Spanish, German, French, Italian, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese and Korean– also indicates how many minutes are left until your next stop and contains a counter of gifts distributed. At 2:00 GMT, the affable Santa Claus had already delivered millions of gifts to children in Australia and New Zealand, where it gets dark earlier, and was heading towards Japan.



Children can also call Norad by phone, where 1,000 American and Canadian volunteers answer your questions about the location of Santa Claus and his origins. Norad and its predecessor, the Continental Air Defense Command (Conad), have continued their journey for 68 years.

In 1955, Sears department store ran an ad in a Colorado newspaper inviting children to call Santa Claus, but mistakenly gave the phone number of Conad's commander in chief, Colonel Harry Shoup. That Christmas, Shoup received hundreds of calls from children and decided that it was necessary to create a volunteer center that would help the little ones learn more about Santa Claus.

On December 24, 2022, Norad received 73,000 calls to track Santa Claus, Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder reported last Thursday. “Every Christmas Eve, the Norad has a special mission: tracking Santa as he travels the world. This is the 68th year that the Norad has carried out this important mission,” Ryder added.

EFE