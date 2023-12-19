Great participation in the charity event organized Sunday 17 December in Rome from the Ferrari Club Passione Rossa, where over thirty Prancing Horse cars they crossed the most scenic streets of the capital arriving at the Isola Gemelli Hospital.

After completing the tour in the center of the capital through the most characteristic places of the city, including Trinità dei Monti and Piazza del Popolo, the cars reached the Tiber Island to visit and bring gifts to patient children of the Isola Gemelli Hospital. Full satisfaction from the president, Fabio Barone, at the helm of the Passione Rossa club for 25 years and with over 800 Ferrari rallies behind him. “We are truly honored and happy to have been able to give emotions and smiles to the children, I thank the management of the Isola Gemelli Hospital, the Municipality of Rome and the FF.OO. for having collaborated and been alongside the Ferrari Club Passione Rossa in this memorable day”.