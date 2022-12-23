Christmas in a canoe in the name of tradition, solidarity and music. On 25 December starting at 16.30 the characteristic event of the Canoa Club Città di Castello is renewed with the descent by canoe on the Tiber of the “Santa Clauses”. A perfect fusion between sport, custom and tradition that has been repeated for 42 years now.

But the pioneers of this event already in 1969, using old pipes for drying tobacco, built a heavy catamaran on board which they descended the Tiber from Città di Castello to Rome accompanied by canoeists from all over Italy. After seven stages they arrive under the Milvio bridge. Then the idea of ​​founding a canoe club was born in Città di Castello, which in fact in 1980 also decided to commemorate that feat of celebrating December 25 with the Santa Clauses in a canoe.