It is well known that in Isabel Preysler’s house everything is celebrated in style, and even more so when it comes to Christmas. It is the moment in which the ‘queen of hearts’ manages to reunite a large part of her family. It is also the moment when Ana Boyer, settled in Qatar with her husband, Fernando Verdasco, and their children, returns home for Christmas, as the famous nougat advertisement says. Living so far away has its advantages and disadvantages: «We cope very well. We have been there for many years and we are very used to traveling“It doesn’t cost us anything, so no problem,” acknowledges Ana, who insists that at the moment they have no intention of moving. «Not in the short term, we are quite happy there and we really like Qatar. For now, we’re staying there.”

But what does Isabel think about the distance? ‘She handles it terribly, but nowadays we make a lot of video calls or FaceTime, at least she sees them constantly. But He is having a very bad time, he really wanted us to come to be with his grandchildren.. She is a great babysitter and adores them, she has a lot of fun with them. “I was already looking forward to it,” says Ana.

Like all children, his two oldest children are restless and very playful: “It’s chaos with them. I go by and say: ‘It can’t be.’ You organize everything and, 10 minutes later, everything is on the floor again,’ he admits with a laugh. Despite everything, Ana and Fernando do not rule out increasing the family: “We are not sure, but not for the girl, eh? If we want to have one more child or if we are going to leave, that is what we have to think about.. We still don’t have it completely clear. They are at an age with a lot of energy, they are 8 months, 3 and 5 years old. “They are a little quarrelsome, but we don’t rule it out.” Although he wants to highlight that, despite the small age difference and the fact that they are all boys, there is no jealousy between them. «They adore their little brother and spend all day giving him hugs, kisses, holding him and they are delighted. They adore each other, They can’t be separated, but they stick together all day».

At Christmas, they take the opportunity to meet with all the family that both she and her husband have in Madrid. «Many times we have met with the two families. If we spend the holidays in Madrid and it fits for both parties, We both families get together, usually at my mother’s house».









When so many people gather, the issue of gifts becomes a real headache. “We have proposed doing the invisible friend thing for many years, but we always end up giving gifts to everyone.” Ana reveals that «Boys usually get sweaters, scarves or jackets, and girls get clothes or a bag.. Nothing very strange. To the children, toys. Now they are with the Ninja Turtles and the Transformers.

When they celebrate the holidays in Spain, Isabel Preysler, who is passionate about decoration and these festivities, takes care of the Christmas decorations. «Since I live abroad, we usually come to my mother’s house, and the Christmas tree is already set up. My mother really likes everything to be decorated“So he puts up the tree, lots of decorations, and the kids go crazy.”

Santa Claus or Three Wise Men

He acknowledges that they are “more like Santa Claus” and that they prepare everything for his arrival, even “one year my mother asked a friend to come in costume.” Although he fears that his children’s innocence will end soon because his eldest son “is already 5 years old” and already knows everything.

Who cannot be missing this Christmas is his sister Tamara Falcó, whom he describes as an incredible aunt to his children. «They adore her because she is very funny and always has quirky ideas about what to do.: ‘Now we are going to build a house with this, we get in, we jump here, we paint that…’. “My children find it so entertaining that they have a great time with it.”

He also dedicates affectionate words to Íñigo Onieva: «He spends a lot of time with us and is always present in family plans. He gets along very well with Fernando and the children.and he is also very caring. My children also get along great with him.

Regarding Tamara’s expected pregnancy, he points out: «I see her very calm. Sure, I think the fact that they’re asking you all day long can be a little annoying, and in the end you end up thinking ‘how annoying!’. But she is used to it, she knows that it is part of what she does and that they will continue to ask her every day, without there being anything she can do about it. I see her very serene; He knows that if he arrives, he will be happy, and if he doesn’t, he will be happy too.. “He has that situation very assumed.”

Plans for 2025

Among her plans for 2025, Ana is clear that she prefers to “see” and that “new projects do not usually emerge very far in advance. At the moment, we don’t have anything new planned. We continue more or less with our things, just like this year, and We are open to seeing how our life in Qatar evolvesif opportunities arise there or here also for my husband.

However, he is very clear about what he asks for the new year: «I always ask for health. “I think it is the most important thing, and what gives me the most joy is to see that the people closest to me are healthy and without health scares.”