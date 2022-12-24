NORAD: Santa’s team flew over Russia, including over Moscow

Team Santa Claus flew over Russia, including over Moscow. This is mentioned on site North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), which has been watching the wizard’s movement on the night before Christmas for 67 years.

Earlier, NORAD recorded the appearance of Santa Claus on the Kuril Islands, in the cities of the Far East, Siberia, the Urals and the Volga region. The wizard also flew over Australia, Japan, China, Kazakhstan, India, Africa and the Middle East. So far, Santa has given away nearly 3 billion gifts.

On the night of December 24, NORAD tracks the movements of Santa Claus and his team around the world every year. This tradition originated in the United States in 1955, when an advertisement for Santa’s Hotline trading company (“Santa Claus Hotline”) made a typo in the phone number, which invited children to express their cherished desires.

It turned out to be the number of the chief of the operational directorate of the air defense of the continental part of the country. Colonel NORAD, not at a loss, explained to the children that the military acted as an air traffic controller for Santa Claus so that he would not get lost in the sky. Since that day, Santa’s movements have been monitored by 47 radars in the United States and Canada, as well as special NORAD photo and video cameras located around the world.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, while visiting the Youth House and the Wishing Tree in the Manege, said that “all normal people should believe in Santa Claus.”