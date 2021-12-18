Twenty nostalgic two-wheelers from the Vespa club in Nervi accompanied as many Santas together with many gifts for the children

Genoa – For this year Santa Claus, although we should use the plural, arrives aboard a very romantic 1970s Vespa.

Twenty nostalgic two-wheelers – vehicles that left their mark during the Italian boom period – accompanied as many Santas together with many gifts for the children of Sori. The most classic PX, super sporty 180 SS and flaming Sprint Veloce. The Vespas registered in the Vespa Club Nervi, together with their owners, wore the role of the world’s most famous grandfather in red for a whole afternoon.

The procession of Santas on a Vespa

“The Proloco di Sori asked us to transform ourselves into Santa Claus and we obviously accepted – explains Angelo Costa, president of the Vespa Club Nervi that everyone knows as Drago – We were more than twenty and when the children saw us arrive they welcomed us with a big round of applause. They certainly enjoyed themselves ”.

Thanks to some pedaling they set in motion – with the romantic crank arm – the vehicles on the heights of Sori, the procession stopped in Lago and Sussisa.

“After reaching the schools of Sori – concludes Costa – we took a tour of the town (to applause, ed) to deliver the gifts to the children in the square overlooking the sea”.

The Vespa Club Nervi, the first association in Italy in terms of number of members, brought with it two very young enthusiasts: 10-year-old Tommy Rigano and 8-year-old Luca Savoldi.