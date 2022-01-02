The “leader” Al-Ainawi did not want to bid farewell to the year 2021, without wearing the mantle of the New Year, welcoming the gifts of “Orange Santa Claus”, “Papa Noel Al-Wahdawi”, “Santa Noel Al-Jazrawi”, and “Santa Noel”, while carrying gifts The Knights, and the Royal Santa Claus, and instead of distributing gifts that were associated with the end of the year, he devoted himself to receiving the gifts that came to him from all sides.

The most optimistic Al-Ainawiya was not expecting these gifts, with the unity tied with Al-Jazira in the “Capital Derby”, and the two teams remained at a distance from the leaders who overcame the “orange” impasse with difficulty, in a confrontation during which they proved that “the eye is in the presence”, as a large number were absent Of his stars, despite that, he corrected many of his conditions during the match, and grabbed three points, not more expensive, at a time when Al-Ahly youth lost against Bani Yas by four, which would raise more than one question mark about the technical condition of the defensive system of the “Knights”, and the gifts were completed. From Al-Nahyan Stadium, the “Honors” and “The Pride of Abu Dhabi” lost two precious points that were badly needed, and of course Sharjah’s loss of two points in a draw with the Emirates was an additional gift for the Ainawiya battalion.

×××

Day after day, Al-Aynaoui’s team proves that it is the first, and perhaps the only, candidate to win the league title after regaining its prestige, and most importantly its ability to snatch victory even if it is far from its well-known level.

×××

The importance of the super match, which brings together Al-Jazira, the league champion, and Al-Ahly, the cup champion, next Friday, as it is an opportunity for both teams to win a championship, after the hopes of winning the league began to dwindle in light of Al-Ainawi’s dominance.

×××

Next Sunday, the African Nations Championship will start in Cameroon, and Arab football will raise the banner of the challenge to preserve the title that the “Desert Warriors” won in 2019, amid heated competition from the professionals of Senegal, Cameroon, Cote d’Ivoire and Nigeria, and it is credited to Motsebi, President of the African Union, and Samuel Eto’o, President of the Cameroonian Federation, for their insistence on The tournament will be held on time, while FIFA President Infantino had hoped to postpone it to next September for the sake of the European teams’ eyes.

The tournament will be the first of the big football events in the new year, and before its end, the world will follow the World Cup clubs in the Emirati capital, with the participation of three Arab teams, before we turn in November to enjoy the “World Cup 2022” in the Qatari capital.