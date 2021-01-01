In Surgut, people in the costumes of Santa Claus and Snow Maiden got into an accident. It is reported by the local TV channel “Surgutinform TV”.

The accident occurred on December 31 at about 5 pm. LADA Granta and Volkswagen Tiguan cars collided in the center of the Russian city on Naberezhny Prospekt. As a result of the incident, five people were injured, including one child.

The Ugra TV channel clarifies that Santa Claus, who was driving a LADA Granta, did not give way to an oncoming car. All victims were taken to traumatology.

