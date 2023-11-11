Sector is responsible for 30% of revenue in the capital Florianópolis, says Sebrae; Read tips on how to enter the segment

The presence of technology companies, especially startups (those that propose to sell an innovative and scalable product or service) has been consolidating in the State of Santa Catarina.

There are 22,125 companies in the sector in the State, according to 2021 data from Acate (Santa Catarina Technology Association) sent to the Entrepreneurial Power. They are controlled by 19,900 entrepreneurs who employ 76,700 employees. The sector’s annual revenue is R$23.8 billion.

Greater Florianópolis is responsible for the largest share of technology companies in the State, with 7,300 businesses. It also accounts for almost half of the annual revenue (R$ 10.2 billion).

There are 1,947 startups, according to a report of Sebrae for 2022, which considers the corporations served by the entity. The value grew 49.5% compared to the previous year.

Another fact that stands out in Santa Catarina is the stage of evolution in which startups are. Unlike what is recorded in the rest of Brazil, Santa Catarina’s innovation companies are at a more advanced stage. The proportion of companies of this type in the operational and traction stage is higher than the Brazilian average. Read the details below:

The annual revenue of startups also tends to be higher in Santa Catarina. State corporations have a higher proportion of revenue than the country’s average, ranging from R$81,000 to R$3 million. Here’s the complete of data (PDF – 656 kB). L

O Sebrae-SC states that companies focused on technology have a great strength in the revenue of municipalities in Santa Catarina. In the capital Florianópolis alone, the segment represents 30% of revenue. The money comes mostly from ISS (Service Tax).

“These companies effectively guarantee the sustainability of the territory considering the economic, social and environmental dimensions”he said Marcus Rochainnovation and startups manager at Sebrae-SC.

The strongest areas of technology in the State, according to the expert, are:

information technology;

health;

indtechs (industry-focused technology startups);

agtechs (focusing on agribusiness).

The impact on job creation is “very large”, in Marcus’ words. As startups propose to follow a fast and scalable growth model, the new positions and the effects on the economy are seen in the short term.

“The local impacts are very large because they are quality jobs and a very large generation of wealth. The place where this startup belongs, where it was born or established, ends up attracting highly talented people with a very high income, increasing the entire economy of that territory”he stated.

FAVORABLE ENVIRONMENT

Santa Catarina’s high income favored the business environment for technology in the State, says the president of Acate, Iomani Engelmann. The HDI (Human Development Index) was 0.792 in 2021, a value lower than the Brazilian average (0.754). You data are from IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

Santa Catarina’s per capita household income (R$ 2,018) was also higher than the country’s average (R$ 1,625) in 2022.

“This ends up leading the State to have social equity through high-income jobs”said Iomani.

The expert states that the pandemic accelerated the development of technology in Santa Catarina. As people began to work from home during social isolation, many information technology professionals were employed in the State even without living there.

Furthermore, the innovation and technology ecosystem is strong in Santa Catarina because of the ease of companies coming together to promote the growth of the segment, stated Marcus Rocha. He spoke in a “business associations”.

“Entrepreneurs come together to share experiences, challenge dilemmas and also develop solutions”declared the manager.

According to him, businesspeople historically tend to unite through Chambers of Store Managers and unions, for example.

Furthermore, traditional companies are looking for startups and technology companies in the State to modernize the activities they already carry out. In Marcus’ words, “Established companies are those that most need to innovate because they face competition in their daily lives”.

TAX REFORM

Acate states that the sector’s tax burden is currently approximately 10%. VAT (Value Added Tax), proposed by the reform currently being processed in the Senate, should be approximately 27.5%.

For Iomani, the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) should provide different rates for the software and technology sector. “In the end, we were excluded from all possibilities. We are waiting to see how all the studies for the sector will turn out”he stated.



The expert says that the negative consequences of tax collection could lead companies that grew up in Santa Catarina to migrate to countries with cheaper tax burdens. He cited Ireland as an example.

“Florianópolis, which is an island, which cannot be a large industrial hub, today has technology as the city’s main economic vector”, he declared. The impacts could also be felt by the local economy.

TIPS

The specialist gave guidance to entrepreneurs who want to explore the technology and innovation environment in Santa Catarina. He described the following step-by-step:

understand the environment – initially, it is necessary to carry out an analysis of what is trending in the innovation and technology ecosystem in each municipality. Some factors to take into consideration: 1) Is local public power favorable to innovation? two) What is the availability of money? 3) what is the innovation maturity of the location?;

seek support – recommends seeking training. At this point, Sebrae’s services can be useful to better understand each subject to be worked on. The entity also holds events that can serve as a way to gain contacts;

put the idea into practice – with support in hand, it is necessary to look for ways to execute all the planning. Sebrae has programs that teach how to practice bootstrapping (opening a company with own capital);

put in traction – pursue investments to promote growth. The Inova program, which aims to finance companies, can be useful for entrepreneurs in the sector.

WHAT ARE STARTUPS

In short, a startup It is defined as an emerging company that presents an innovative concept to the market. Not only that, but the product has to be replicable by other companies and scalable in its functionalities and profits.

This type of corporation is subject to many risks, as it is difficult to estimate what could happen to these businesses that have never been tested before. On the other hand, they are unique in the market and have the potential for rapid growth.

Despite currently being billionaires and known to the general public, companies like Nubank, Rappi It is Fifth floor initially arrived on the market as startups. Find out more in this report from Entrepreneurial Power.

Read more about business trends in the States:

Do you have more questions about this or other topics related to business issues? Send your question or topic suggestion to [email protected].