Intense cold and high humidity levels were favorable; this is the second time that the Serra Catarinense has recorded snow in August

The Santa Catarina cities of Bom Jardim da Serra, Urubici and São Joaquim recorded snow on Saturday (Aug 24, 2024) and this Sunday (Aug 25). The information was released by Epagri (Santa Catarina Agricultural Research and Rural Extension Company) and the Government of Santa Catarina. Here is the full of the note (PDF – 22 kB).

Watch snow videos (1min8s):

According to Epagri, an intense polar air mass reached Santa Catarina and caused a sharp drop in temperature.

“The intense cold and high levels of air humidity favored the occurrence of freezing rain and snow in the high areas of the Southern Plateau (Serra Catarinense) for the 2nd time in August 2024”he said.

There was light and temporary precipitation in São Joaquim. The last record of snow had been from August 9 to 10.

“Snow occurs from April to September in SC, with the highest number of occurrences in July and August, and especially in the high areas of the Southern Plateau, where snow precipitation is more widespread”the statement said.



Reproduction/Instagram:@urubicioficial – 25.Aug.2024 Located in Serra Catarinense, Urubici recorded snow this Sunday (25.Aug.2024)

CARE AND RECOMMENDATIONS

THE Inmet (National Institute of Meteorology) issued frost warnings in the State. The State Secretariat for Civil Defense and Protection recommends the use of suitable clothing and staying in sheltered places.

“Special attention must be paid to more vulnerable groups, such as children, the elderly, the sick and those in situations of social vulnerability”he said.

He also recommended that families take extra care at home, avoiding unnecessary exposure to the cold and monitoring the weather forecast to ensure safety during this period.