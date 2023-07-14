Estadão Contenti

7/14/2023 – 3:02 pm

The region of the Serra de Santa Catarina registered at dawn this Friday, the 14th, the fall of the first snowflakes after the passage of the extratropical cyclone in southern Brazil. The phenomenon, awaited by most residents and tourists, occurred in at least four municipalities: Bom Jardim da Serra, São Joaquim, Urupema and Urubici.

In Bom Jesus da Serra it snowed around 1 am. In São Joaquim and Urupema the snow arrived at 4 am. Temperatures in these regions were below zero. At Morro das Antenas, in Urupema, the plants were frozen at dawn, according to the Civil Defense of Santa Catarina.

In the city of Brusque, in the interior of the state, a man died as a result of a tree falling, caused by strong winds that hit the entire region. The same happened with an elderly person in Rio Grande, in the interior of Rio Grande do Sul. In addition to property damage, hundreds of thousands of residents of Rio Grande do Sul were left without electricity.

The State of São Paulo suffered this week from strong winds, a reflection of the extratropical cyclone. An 80-year-old woman died in Itanhaém, on the coast of São Paulo, after being the victim of an electrical discharge caused by a branch falling on a high-voltage wire.

In São José dos Campos, inland, a 24-year-old girl was seriously injured when a log collapsed on the car where she was taking a driving class; she was hospitalized, but died at the end of the afternoon.

According to the Civil Defense, with the displacement of the extratropical cyclone towards the ocean, the tendency is for the average wind speed indices to decrease, the wind gusts should also follow this behavior.
























