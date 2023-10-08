Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/10/2023 – 13:11

The damage caused by heavy rains and the forecast of new precipitation led the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello, to order the closure of the gates of the Ituporanga and José Boiteaux dams. Across the state, 82 municipalities are in an emergency situation.

This Saturday (7), the state Civil Defense confirmed the second death. The victim is a man from the city of Palmeira (SC). On Wednesday (4), the death of another man was recorded in Rio do Oeste (SC).

In many cities, firefighters are rescuing residents using inflatable boats. An estimate of the total number of homeless people has not yet been released by the Santa Catarina government.

The regions most affected by the rains that hit the state of Santa Catarina in recent days are the Itajaí Valley, the North and West Planalto, as well as areas close to the border with Rio Grande do Sul. Technical prognoses that indicate that, with the rain forecast for this Sunday (8), rivers could reach significant levels of 14 meters. New precipitation is also expected throughout the week, although with less force.

The government advises that people living in risk areas leave their homes and seek safe shelter. Personnel from the Fire Department and Military Police were deployed to work with helicopters and other equipment. The state of Paraná also sent reinforcements. The Santa Catarina government also asked for support from the Brazilian Army.