The damage caused by heavy rains and the forecast of new precipitation led the governor of Santa Catarina, Jorginho Mello (PL), to be determined this Sunday (October 8, 2023) the closing of the gates of the Ituporanga and José Boiteaux dams. Across the state, 82 municipalities are in an emergency situation.

On Saturday (7.Oct.2023), the Civil defense of the State confirmed the 2nd death. The victim is a man from the city of Palmeira. On Wednesday (Oct 4, 2023), a man had already died in Rio do Oeste.

The regions most affected by the rains that hit the State of Santa Catarina in recent days are Vale do Itajaí, Planalto Norte and Oeste, as well as areas close to the border with Rio Grande do Sul. Rain is forecast for the next few days , but with less force.

There is no estimate of homeless people. However, the state government asks people in risk areas to leave their homes and seek shelter.

With information from Brazil Agency.