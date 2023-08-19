Data presented by Nísia Trindade show that philanthropic networks carried out 67% of cancer treatments in 2022

The Santas Casas de Misericórdia currently account for 40% of hospitalizations of medium complexity and 61% of hospitalizations of high complexity in the SUS (Sistema Único de Saúde). The data were presented by the Minister of Health, Nísia Trindade, during a formal session in the Chamber of Deputies in honor of the National Day of the Holy Houses of Mercy, commemorated on Tuesday (15.Aug.2023).

During the session, Nísia mentioned the PL 1,435 2022, which provides for the periodic review, in December, of the table for remuneration of services provided to the SUS. The text, under analysis in the Chamber of Deputies, requires sufficient updating to maintain the quality of service and the economic-financial balance of the contracts. “I reiterate here our commitment and the importance we dedicate to the sector”he said.

“Almost a 500-year-old tradition of a sector that was once the only access to care, to health for most Brazilians, especially before the Unified Health System came into force”, highlighted the minister. “In many places, the presence of Santa Casa was the only way of access”he stated.

“The Ministry of Health not only understands this centrality, but also reiterates its very serious commitment to the work of each of you”highlighted. “We will continue this work together with the sector, with the Brazilian Parliament and with the support of the entire government led by President Lula so that the sector has conditions for sustainability, working together on proposals for improving management.”

PANDEMIC

Still in the session, Nísia mentioned the deaths during the covid-19 pandemic and the central importance of the holy houses of mercy in this process. “My father himself contracted covid, fortunately it did not develop into a serious form, and he was assisted at the Santa Casa de Misericórdia de Santo André (SP), where he lives. Each of us will have a personal story to talk about the importance of the sector”.

“The Ministry had as one of the main points of its structuring in President Lula’s government to resume the national coordination capacity of the SUS. And this coordination is impossible without dialogue and joint work with all sectors that support our Unified Health System”he said.

“I reiterate our commitment to seek the best forms of sustainability and progress towards a resilient SUS and towards the strengthening of our system. The Santas Casas perform a function of social and political relevance, being responsible for offering essential services to the population, also working historically in the face of social inequalities”he concluded.

PANORAMA

The president of the Confederation of Santas Casas de Misericórdia, Hospitals and Philanthropic Entities, Mirócles Veras, assessed the current moment as one of full transformation of health in the country, but particularly delicate for the philanthropic sector. “On the National Day of the Holy Houses, we do not expect mercy“, he said.

“We aim for the recognition of our history, the appreciation and importance of our mission. In this way, what we bring are not simply requests from the sector, but a true agenda of commitment to the health of Brazil”, he said. According to Veras, the philanthropic network has 1,804 hospitals throughout the country and employs more than 1 million professionals.

“It offers capillarity to a country with serious problems of concentration of assistance resources in the most developed centers. In almost more than 1,000 municipalities, small and peripheral, philanthropic health equipment is the only alternative for serving the population”he concluded.

The data show that the network offers, in all, 175,225 beds, with more than 20,000 ICU (Intensive Care Unit) per year. In addition to performing more than 5 million hospitalizations, 1.7 million surgeries and more than 220 million outpatient visits. In 2022, 67% of oncological procedures were performed in philanthropic entities, which were also responsible for 71% of the 6,700 transplants registered in the country.

With information from Brazil Agency