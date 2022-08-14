Amount will be used to pay salary increase with approval of the nursing floor

Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte managed to block more than R$ 3 million in transfers from the federal and state governments and the city of Belo Horizonte in court. The decision, according to the institution, will be used to pay the increase in the salary of nurses. Here’s the intact of the decision (54 KB)

On August 4, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) sanctioned the nursing salary floor. The proposal sets out a minimum pay of R$ 4,750 for nurses.

“Santa Casa BH, which had already been expressing its concern to the public authorities about the creation of the law of the nursing salary floor without the proper allocation of resources for its payment, filed a lawsuit with a request for an injunction, so that it could be guaranteed the complement of the value of the payroll of its 2,065 nurses, technicians and assistants who provide services in the care of the SUS”, said the Santa Casa in a note.

In the action, Santa Casa de Belo Horizonte argued that some services could be impacted if it had to comply with the new law without the transfer of funds.

The health unit said the new salary amount causes a contractual imbalance that could not have been foreseen, since it was higher than the annual adjustment of the category’s salaries.

In the decision, the judge of the 17th Federal Civil Court of Belo Horizonte decreed that the federal, state and municipal governments cannot punish Santa Casa for the request to block transfers or deduct the blocked amount from future transfers.

The determination is valid for the José Maria Alkmin hospital complex. Are included: