Santa Boschi and the sale of a farm: heard by the judges

To the court Of Siena a trial is taking place concerning alleged investments by the powerful Grande Aracri di clan Cutro in the provinces of Siena and Arezzo. The method – we read in La Verità – it has how heads also a familiar face, it is about Pier Luigi BoschiThe father of the former minister Maria Elena Boschi and Matthew’s right arm Renzialready known to the news for the investigation on crack from the Banca Etruriaproceedings in which it was acquitted. At the center of this new legal case involving him, there is the purchase of a estate which is located at manhole cover in the province of Siena by the agricultural entrepreneur Francesco Tastywith the intermediation of his friend Edo Commisso, which would also be concluded thanks to payment in cash of 1.5 million euros.

The acquisition of the farm – continues La Verità – has passed through a notice of the University Of Florence and it is around this race that the new ones revolve statements of Saporito, which he claims to have been screwed: “Pier Luigi made me dirty – he claims Tasty and reports it The Truth -. I knew with the sale of the Orto farm had cashed something in blackbut I didn’t think about 250,000 eurosBoschi in the Siena trial, however, does not figure out how defendant but only how witness. He will have to report in court on relations with Tasty in the events of the purchase of the agricultural society farm of Sleep.

