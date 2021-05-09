At the age of 59, actress Toney Kithain, known to viewers for her role as Lisa DiNapoli in the Santa Barbara TV series, has died in California. Actresses of her daughter Winter and Rain wrote about this on the personal Instagram.

“We regret to announce the death of our mother. We just want to say thank you to all of you, her fans and friends, for always giving her such support and love, ”the message says.

The woman died on May 7. The cause of death was not specified.

Kithain began her career as an actress in 1983. For the first time on the screens, she made her debut in the film “Malibu”, playing a minor role, after which the actress got one of the central roles in the film “Bachelor Party”, playing the role of the bride of the protagonist.

Kithain has also starred in television series such as The Amazing Journeys of Hercules and America’s Funniest People. She was often seen in various rock music videos during the heyday of the MTV music channel.