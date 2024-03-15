One more time, Santa Ana winds are wreaking havoc on Southern California, leaving in its wake a trail of power outages, downed trees and zoo closures. These winds, known for their strength and dryness, have affected thousands of residents and businesses in the region, raising concern and questions about their origin and the damage they are causing.

The latest gust of Santa Ana winds has been particularly intense, with gusts reaching 120 kph in some areas, especially in the San Gabriel Mountains and San Bernardino Mountains. According to PowerOutage.us, more than 35,000 people lost power in Southern California on Thursday morning, although that number dropped to around 20,000 by the afternoon.

The material damage was also evident, with two fallen trees in Pasadena blocking roads until the city's public works department could remove them. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, but material damage and disruption to daily life are evident.

But, What exactly are Santa Ana winds and why are they so problematic? These winds are characteristic of the southern California region and originate in areas of high pressure in the Great Basin Desert, northeast of Los Angeles. As the air moves west and down the mountains toward the sea, it warms and dries, creating conditions conducive to strong, dry winds.

What are the risks of Santa Ana winds?

Yes ok These winds are known to increase the risk of forest fires Due to its dryness and speed, this time around, the series of recent storms has left enough rain to keep any spark that might arise under control. However, damage to infrastructure and disruption of basic services such as electricity are common side effects of these weather events.

Gusts of up to 120 kph affect mountainous and urban areas, knocking down trees and blocking roads. Photo:NWS San Diego / x.com Share

The impacts of Santa Ana winds are not limited to just Southern California. Although Sacramento and the San Francisco Bay Area did not experience the strongest winds, gusts of 30-40 mph were still recorded, enough to down trees and cause power outages, as happened in Santa Cruz County.

As for future prospects, sThe low pressure associated with these winds is expected to finally move south this Friday, which should reduce the intensity of the winds and bring with it warmer temperatures. However, residents and local authorities should remain alert and take additional precautions for possible residual effects of this weather event.