Motril’s Santa Ana hospital will be stepping up the surgical operations now that the demand for Covid patients has dropped.

Minor surgery, not requiring a stay in hospital were not affected, as weren’t the emergency ones (A&E cases) and cancer-related ones but all other surgical interventions were postponed until the demand on the ICU & Recovery Ward had decreased.

Although, generally speaking, the contagion rate has dropped, there are still towns and villages entering lockdown, such as Alpujarra de la Sierra, Pórtugos and Molvízar, having crossed the 500 threshold.

Other towns such as Otura and Polopos are waiting for the Committee to authorize the lifting of restrictions as their cases have dropped dramatically – there is both impatience at the delay and annoyance at the lack of information from the meeting. The Mayor of Polopos Matías González Braos, says that he is puzzled that restrictions are still in force and by the fact that the Committee didn’t mention his municipality in the last two meetings.

The Southern-Granada Health area has an average of 446.3, meaning that is below the 500 per 100,000 mark, although some individual municipalities are not.

Editorial comment: a reader had remarked that he was waiting to be called for his surgical operations, (knee replacement?) which had been postponed, so this news will certainly be welcome.

(News: Motril, Costa Tropical, Granada, Andalucia)