The restrictions are still severe and almost no one takes off their mask, but Barcelona turned upside down yesterday in a massive way in the celebration of Sant Jordi, the day of roses and books. In Catalonia it is Valentine’s Day. It tends to be a day of celebration in the street, although it is not a holiday and yesterday the most optimistic forecasts were exceeded. There were not as many stalls with books and roses as in a usual April 23, nor were there as many authors signing copies, but the day approached what we used to know as normality: many walkers through the streets. Time also accompanied.

After twelve months of restrictions and once the vaccination process begins to advance, people began to recover their smiles yesterday and the streets were filled with a good atmosphere, even for a few hours. It was the image of the beginning of the end of a long nightmare. The word win was one of the most listened to. The desire to go out, the desire to walk, the desire to wander and the desire to regain normalcy.

There was desire, after the celebration was suspended last year, in full confinement after the outbreak of the pandemic. The image of the Rambla in Barcelona, ​​a year ago, empty and with no one walking around, was almost dystopian. The most popular street in the Catalan capital regained its shine, although only flowers were sold. The books were reserved for Paseo de Gracia and Plaza Real.

The official slogan was to try to relocate the party. That not everyone came to the center of the city. That’s how it went. In Barcelona, ​​eleven places were set up with entry and exit to pass capacity controls, many fences to limit the spaces, hydroalcoholic gel dispensers and a single direction of travel. Outside the enclosure, queues.

Of course, limited hours due to the curfew. From nine to 20 hours. Not surprisingly, just a fortnight ago the Catalan health authorities considered suspending the celebration due to the situation of the pandemic.

The booksellers expected to sell about a million books and the florists, four million flowers. The objective was to exceed 60% of the turnover of 2019 and it was taken for granted that this would be the case.