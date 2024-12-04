A courageous and emboldened UE Sant Andreu was left without a feat in the Copa del Rey. The Barcelonans, from the Second RFEF, had a First Division great like Betis on the ropes, they brought out the colors of Pellegrini’s team, but a terrible refereeing performance deprived them of a victory that would have been deserved.

The referee from the Balearic school Busquets Ferrer, without the assistance of the VAR (which the Spanish Federation does not implement in the Copa del Rey), did not award Sant Andreu a very clear penalty due to the hand of Sabaly, but he did call a pool by Vitor Roque as the maximum penalty. which marked the 1-2 for Bartra, who was inside the area when the Brazilian shot.

In Tarragona, Nàstic fell to Huesca due to a solitary goal from Javi Mier.

UE Sant Andreu, 1 – Betis, 3

Sant Andreu offered a first-class game against an outmatched Betis, who had their best ally in the referee

Great atmosphere at the Narcís Sala, with its 6,500 seats packed to see the miracle of defeating a Primera team like Betis, with its faithful parish also in the stadium, with 600 tickets.

Betis did not arrive at a good time in the Sant Andreu neighborhood, as they had had three consecutive defeats (Valencia, Boleslav and Real Sociedad) and four without winning. Pellegrini could not count on up to seven players, so his starting eleven was a matter of circumstance.

Even so, the difference in level was evident, the Betis were superior in quality and enjoyed the greatest number of chances. The clearest came at 17 minutes in a deflected shot from the edge by Bakambu, after taking advantage of an error in the release of the ball by Jordi Méndez.

Sant Andreu was encouraged and began to dominate the game, creating dangerous approaches and dwarfing Betis. However, when the Barcelonans were at their best, it was 0-1. A foul by Pau – more involuntary than intended – put the ball in an unbeatable position on the edge of the area for Chimi Ávila to tie with an accurate shot in the 26th minute.

Sant Andreu was not daunted, they continued doing their thing, combining and searching for the Betic area. As a result of a great triangulation initiated by Jordi Méndez and Albertito on the right, Jurado gave the back pass to Sergi Serrano who beat Vieites with a cross shot (m. 36). The Narcís Sala was collapsing. His team embroidered it and unleashed the “olés” in the stands.

After the restart, Sant Andreu came out determined to complete the feat. It was 2-1 in a one-on-one match with Toni Paredes that the goalkeeper deflected into a corner. And still without time to recover, referee Busquets Ferrer awarded the Catalans a very clear penalty due to the hand of Sabaly, who intercepted the advance of the home forward. Since there was no VAR, the play could not be reviewed. The miseries of Spanish football in an elite duel.

Sant Andreu had the best chance in the 58th minute, an incredible double opportunity. First, a cross from the back by Sergi Serrano crossed the goal line and hit the base of the post after the goalkeeper touched it, and then the rebound was finished off with a cannon shot by Lucas Viña. The side broke it, but his shot that went into goal was involuntarily intercepted by Albertito, avoiding the 2-1 score.

Pellegrini reacted to the scare with a triple substitution, bringing on Abde, Vitor Roque and Sergi Altimira. Nàstic continued to press the accelerator. Sergi Serrano once again made it 2-1 in a spectacular action, getting rid of two rivals and shooting, but he went wide (m. 61).

Betis also had its big chance. The 1-2 was wasted by Vitor Roque, who alone in front of goal sent a great assist from Chimi Ávila to the clouds (m. 76). In the next action, the Brazilian forced a penalty by diving after contact behind Guille Torres (m. 78).

The ex-Azulgrana missed the penalty, who unfortunately shot the center, it was stopped by Nil Torreguitart with his feet, but the rebound was picked up by Bartra, who was inside the area when the Brazilian shot (due to an alleged push by a local defender), and scored 1-2 (m. 78). Since there was no VAR, the goal could not be invalidated either.

Already in added time (m. 95), Abde scored 1-3 assisted by Mateo Flores, after a great personal play on the right wing.

Nastic, 0 – Huesca, 1

A solitary goal from Javi Mier ends Nàstic’s dream in the Cup

Nàstic de Tarragona ended their adventure in the Cup with a very worthy defeat by the minimum at the Nou Estadi against Huesca (0-1).

The Grana received a Second Division, which could be the door to a First Division in the sixteenth. The duel was not new for both, since they faced each other in preseason, with the Catalan victory 1-0 from a penalty by Joan Oriol.

Nàstic was able to take the lead early, with two consecutive chances, a foul by Álex López that the visiting goalkeeper sent for a corner (m. 10) and a shot by Jardí (m. 11) that was deflected by an opponent from Huesca. Huesca did not try until the stroke of half-time, in an action by Javi Mier from a distance that almost surprised goalkeeper Rebollo (m. 40).

In the second half, Huesca took the lead with a goal from Joaquín (m. 58), after his shot rebounded off a scarlet footballer. Nàstic was able to equalize with a shot by Àlex Jiménez (m. 59) that went high, and Óscar Sanz tried again (m. 89), but his shot went over the goal.