King’s Cup
Match corresponding to the second round of the Copa del Rey
He Betis faces this Wednesday the Sant Andreu Barcelona in the second round of the Copa del Rey. The green and white team seeks to advance to the round of 32 at the Narcís Sala after accumulating three consecutive defeats. Check here the statistics that are given in the match:
After this match, Betis will face Barcelona next Saturday at the Benito Villamarín.
Statistics
1
Goals
1
1
Shots on goal
2
0
Shots outside
2
0
Shots on the stick
0
1
Assists
2
1
Goal assists
0
9
Fouls committed
10
10
Fouls received
8
1
yellow cards
1
0
red cards
0
161
Correct passes
162
50
failed passes
32
1
Offside
1
1
Stops
0
1
Corners
0
0
Penalties in favor
0
0
Penalties against
0
