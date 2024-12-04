The green and white group intends not to aggravate its football crisis and results in the Cup against a much inferior rival; Pellegrini will rotate again looking for a victory to stop the three consecutive defeats



12/04/2024



Updated at 07:36h.





Has the Betis the obligation to take this afternoon’s duel in Barcelona against Sant Andreu very seriously. The green and white’s main task is to ensure that the wave of three consecutive defeats does not become a tsunami. The…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only