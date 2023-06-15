Sansonetti against Berlinguer, but in the end they are the poor journalists of the old Unit the real victims of the two contenders… The commentary

She barely got out there new Unit -after several years of absence from the newsstand- that heavy muddy rags begin to fly again on the left. Give him radical penthouses – chic of historic centers take off bombs of slime that land on the faces eager for a vacation of progressive leaders (in words). She started Bianca Berlinguer, the daughter of the legendary Enrico, who attacks Sansonetti who, having left the reformist to Renzi, has become no less director of l’Unità thanks to the generous publisher Alfredo Romeo who now owns both. But what happened to witness this umpteenth chicken coop fight? Simple.

The crafty one Sansonettia long-time journalist guided by an infallible nose for money, with a 68-year-old bum still in vogue, has “cheated” the Unit, a newspaper symbol of the left and specifically of the Italian Communist Party, founded by Antonio Gramsci in 1924.

