Sansonetti, the “opposition practitioner” returns to the attack

For inscrutable reasons it is written that Italians have had to put up with a fixed and immutable group of a dozen commentators – journalists who often unravel the attributes of viewers – since times dating back to the upper Pleistocene. One of them is Piero Sansonetti that you don’t miss one that is one and remembers that character so much Lots of beautiful Of Greenfinch that he was a hippy and went to all the traffic lights in Rome inviting motorists to make a donation for an imaginary community of “città della Pieve”, until he was badly reprimanded by a motorist out of God’s grace.

There is no talk – show that Sansonetti don’t shoot. There is no screen that does not penetrate. There is no Italian family that you do not visit. She is always there, with her 68-year-old beard wearily playing the role of contrarian in perennial prey to existential spleen. He looks like one of those Japanese who stays to fight even if the war is over: someone save the soldier Piero. There’s no lost cause you don’t jump into. The important thing is that it is the exact opposite of what the majority think. A “opposition practitioner”, Leonardo Sciascia would define it.

Sansonetti he had found his windfall in Soumahoro which he tried (and still tries) to defend with arguments not worthy of his intelligence: public opinion, his fellow journalists and the whole world would be angry with the deputy wearing boots because he is “black”. That’s right.

While the racism obviously it has nothing to do with the media interest aroused just because what happens in his family with the management of cooperatives is the exact opposite of what he preaches. But for Sansonetti Soumahoro it’s a reason for living, if they take him away then no more talk shows.

However Sansonetti is a man of the world, shrewd and farsighted, of the old Soviet school, and yesterday he couldn’t resist and from Nicola Porro he threw himself into an intemperate argument in favor of the abolition of life imprisonment and today the Reformist, of which he is director, headlines “Cosa Nostra goodbye. Got the boss. The emergency is over. Now enough 41 bis and special laws “.

In short the Mafia boss is captured and Sansonetti immediately exploits the situation in his favor by attacking the 41 bis and the “special laws”, denomination behind which obviously hides the abolition of life imprisonment which is so called because – rightly so – it never ends.

Obviously in any country in the world there would be no need for theadjective “obstative” and only “life imprisonment” would be enough but in Italy it is always necessary to specify well because otherwise – after a few years – we find the criminals wandering around, as in fact happens.

In fact, only in Italy there are public signs with the writing on “It is strictly prohibited” because -precisely- simply forbidding is not enough for us but we must “strictly” prohibit and that says a lot. Sansonetti is a left-libertarian who in his ideological peregrination then bizarrely sometimes finds himself close to the opposite of him, due to the well-known heterogeneity of ends.

Forget the director of the Riformista – about to return with L’Unità – who, by dint of reforming, has nothing left in his hand. If the 41 bis and the life sentence were removed, there would be a green light to commit a crime. And well he did Giorgia Meloni to defend staunchly these two measures which are the only ones that frighten criminals.

Now who knows how much we’ll have to put up with these 1968 issues. This time we cheer for Soumahoro: help us with some other videos in which you compare yourself, I don’t know, no longer a Martin Luther King oa Nelson Mandelabut aim for the big target, like Fabio Fazio like this Sansonetti back to “safe used”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

