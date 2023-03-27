Genoa – What is the relationship between the family of Peter Piciocchi and the Gabetti group, which “sells the apartments of Waterfront which he deals with as an assessor”? It is one of the questions that the regional councilor Ferruccio Sansa publicly poses to deputy mayor of Genoaraising a theme of “political expediency”.

“Piciocchi – writes Sansa – he is councilor for public works and is one of the key figures in Operation Waterfront. At the same time he participates in promotional events organized by Gabetti which sells the apartments on the Waterfront which he takes care of as councilor. At those events, as evidenced by the photos, his sister Gigliola who works for Gabetti participates next to him. Dear Mr. Piciocchi, does all this seem appropriate to you? Can I at least ask hoping for a comprehensive answer and not an avalanche of insults from your supporters?”.

THE REPLIC OF PICIOCCHI

“You are asking me a question – is Piciocchi’s reply – and I am happy to provide you with the answer in a framework of absolute transparency. My sister Gigliola has been working for the Gabetti Company for some time, which operates throughout Italy and also abroad, and she lives in Milan. The event you refer to it was in no way related to the Levant Waterfront but it was a presentation of Gabetti’s multiple activities in the real estate field (…). I have never participated, nor will I ever participate, in promotional events relating to the marketing of the private spaces of the Waterfront, a fact that completely falls outside my interests and my responsibilities, which is why, on this point, I invite you to deny what you have reported that I seriously consider defamatory of my person. I should add that my sister, who is not a real estate agent, has no role with reference to the Waterfront”.

THE FINAL EXCHANGE

Sansa himself replies to Piciocchi’s reply, again via social media: “Thanks for your reply. But he doesn’t remove my doubts. You took part in an initiative by Gabetti on the Genoese real estate market. It was she who was involved as councilor in carrying out works, such as the Waterfront, whose marketing is entrusted to Gabetti. Already this I wonder if it is appropriate. I would add that her sister, who works for Gabetti and who advertises the initiatives related to the Waterfront. Is it appropriate in your opinion?”. “I do not consider it inappropriate to participate, if invited, in a prestigious conference organized by Deloitte and Gabetti on territory of Genoa to talk about the city where I have a role in the administration – says Piciocchi – The fact that, by coincidence, a close relative of mine may work in one of the companies that helped organize the event certainly does not foreshadow any conflict of interest, not even a potential one . It just escapes me frankly where would the conflict be”.