No less than 19 collectives of undocumented workers, as well as the March of Solidarity, the States General of Migration and more than 200 other trade union, political or citizen organizations are calling, from September 19, for a national march. “Towards the Elysee”, who will leave from all over the country to reach the capital on Saturday, October 17. It is from Marseille and Montpellier that the first activists will march this Saturday. They should be joined, throughout the month of September, by other undocumented migrants and united citizens from Rennes, Toulouse, Lille, Strasbourg, Grenoble, Le Havre… Gatherings are being organized in several other cities this weekend to support the initiative and demand the regularization of undocumented workers, in a regular situation or not, many of whom were on the front line during the period of confinement. E. U.