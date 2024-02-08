Participation in Sanremo Festival it means entering a complex event, full of publicity and responsibility in front of millions of people in front of the screen. It is a showcase like few others, especially today which with social media has expanded dramatically to an even larger (much larger) segment of the population than before. A singer like Dargen D'Amico, faced with such greatness and media power, how do you prepare for the event? Eating seaweed.

You got it right. An algae it would be the method chosen by to take care of one's well-being before going on stage at the Ariston. On the other hand, participating in Sanremo means undergoing a lot of stress. It involves immersing yourself in an intense and stressful week, where the competing artists dedicate all their energy to the performances on stage.

We sleep very little between rehearsals and interviews, as well as for the evenings that some spend in the Ligurian city to celebrate their participation in the Italy's most important musical media circus. Dargen D'Amico, late nights or not, does not rely on particular rituals before singing on the Ariston stage.

Many are looking for various ways, even original ones, to relax and regenerate in view of important performances. While some rely on good luck charms and superstitious rituals, other singers, like Dargen D'Amico, resort to rather unique remedies.

Dargen D'Amico is establishing himself as one of the safe guys protagonists of Sanremo 2024, presenting one of the most discussed songs of the edition, the unreleased song entitled “Onda Alta”. Each of his performances is characterized by eccentric outfits. Not many know that each accessory is chosen with care and thanks to its own studied symbolic meaning.

In an interview with “Tv Sorrisi e Canzoni”, Dargen D'Amico revealed a particular ritual of his: before performing, he always eats nori seaweed. Appreciated by nutritionists, the food has become famous for its dried version used for sushi rolls.

Nori seaweed, popular in Japan, is rich in iodine, antioxidants, omega-3 fatty acids and low in calories. They benefit thyroid function, relieve inflammation and stimulate skin regeneration. They can be found available both in the form of dehydrated puff pastry and as snacks. There is certainly no connection with the use of the voice but they certainly don't hurt even before a singing performance, even if we are talking about an “ungainly” rapper (as he defined himself in Sanremo) like Dargen D 'Friend.