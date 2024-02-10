Voiceovers before the performance of the two artists did not go unnoticed: what happened

The last evening of the 74th edition of the is currently underway Sanremo Festival. The final of the Festival of the singing event began in controversy, due to Geolier's position in the rankings. The first to perform in the final were Nek and Francesco Renga with the song 'Pazzo di te'. But you saw what happened before their performance. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

An iconic moment occurred before Nek and Francesco Renga's performance. We remind you that the two artists are competing in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival with the song 'Crazy about you'. As already mentioned, shortly before their performance the two artists became protagonists of a bizarre moment to say the least. Here's what happened.

Just before theirs exhibitionjust at the moment the lights of the Ariston theater went out, everyone couldn't help but hear a voice from the audience exclaim:

Francesco you are beautiful! Immediately afterwards, however, someone else present decided to respond to Ms.'s comment spectator in this way:

It is not true!

In short, a funny moment which is going viral on the web.

Sanremo24the meaning of the song 'Pazzo di te' by Nek and Francesco Renga

In an interview given to Rai Play, the two artists revealed the meaning of the song competed in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, 'Pazzo di te', a song which has already won everyone's hearts. These were their words about it:

It's about adult love. She talks about an absolute, crystalline love and talks about it almost in a provocative way, starting from the negative aspects. Even if you want to do without it, you can't.

For Nek and Francesco Renga this is their first participation as a couple in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.