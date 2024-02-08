These are the words of the host: “There has been too much talk about John Travolta”

The third evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival it has just started. On the most famous stage in Italy, the artistic director Amadeus began with a speech aimed at the fuss that arose after the affair involving John Travolta. Let's find out together what the host's words were.

The speech with which Amadeus debuted on the third evening of the 74th edition of the event begins with these words Sanremo Festival:

Before starting this evening, I want to confess that it is an immense joy for me to be here, for this happiness I want to say thank you to all the audience, thank you for your enthusiasm, for the exceptional ratings you are giving us.

And, continuing with his speech, the artistic director then added:

Thanks to the thirty singers, their songs have passed, I also want to give thanks to the boys and girls of Mare Fuori, their words on love have addressed an important issue such as violence against women.

And it is precisely at this moment that the host decided to break the silence and comment on what was said regarding the fuss that involved last night's international guest, John Travolta. These were his words about it:

There has been a lot of talk, in my opinion too much, about John Travolta. No importance was given to the testimony of the master Giovanni Allevi, let's talk about this which is much more important and make his teaching our own: we accept ourselves for who we are, in our lightness which is the lightness of happiness.

As already written, the participation of John Travolta at the second evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival has created quite a bit of controversy. For this reason, Amadeus, in addition to speaking live, also broke the silence during the press conference, stating that everything had been agreed with John Travolta and that there was absolutely no type of trap.