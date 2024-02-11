Before her victory at Sanremo 2024, Angelina Mango wrote a message on her hand as a good luck charm: here's what was read on the singer's hand.

The 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival ended with an unprecedented triumph: the young and talented Angelina Mango won the hearts of the public and the jury. After a thrilling competition against Geolier, it was she who lifted the prestigious award with the lion next to her palm, a symbol of glory and success.

But Angelina didn't stop there: after receiving the coveted recognition, she returned to the stage for one last breathtaking performance, giving the audience an unforgettable emotion. Her rise started from the famous school of Friends, reached its peak last night, lighting up the Ariston with his talent and charisma. The song that led her to victory is Boredom. Furthermore, the 22-year-old also stood out for her original look, different from all the other artists, most of whom were in total black.

Few are aware of Angelina's unusual habit of writing something on her hand before each performance. She also did this during her participation in Sanremo Youth and he maintained this practice even during the Festival, considering it a personal ritual.

Even during the last evening, the artist was immortalized in her dressing room while she was writing hers message, holding the pen to trace on the skin what for her was a lucky charm. The writing that can be read on her hand is “life is precious“, discovered thanks to a backstage video published by the singer herself.

However, the writing was not visible during the performance because he was wearing gloves. Despite this, Angelina knew that that message was giving her the strength needed to shine. Furthermore, in the video, Mango also shows her televoting code, next to a chili pepper. Her auspicious symbol seems to have truly brought her luck, considering the end result.