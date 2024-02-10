The last evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival it has just begun. The start of the last evening was quite eventful and full of controversy. The artistic director Amadeus in fact read the provisional general ranking and there was no shortage of boos and disagreements when everyone present in the audience saw that the first place in the ranking is occupied by Geolier.

After Amadeus read his name, many cheers from those present protests. For this reason the artistic director was forced to intervene and invited the spectators to show respect for the 30 competing artists. Already today, a lot of controversy has arisen around Geolier for the first place he achieved in yesterday evening's ranking, the one dedicated to covers.

Sanremo24Geolier intervenes after the controversy surrounding his first place in the rankings on the covers evening: “It was the worst moment of my career”

After the controversy that arose around his figure, Geolier decided to break the silence and comment on what happened last night. These were the singer's words about it when speaking to the newspaper 'Corriere':

It was very bad actually, I prepared a lot, I did everything to bring these three monsters, then winning and going on stage with people booing, leaving, it was the worst performance of my life .

We just have to wait for the evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival to find out how the situation will evolve and whether Geolier will be the winner of this edition of the singing event.

Sanremo24, why is Geolier called that?

Geolier is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this 74th edition of Sanremo Festival and many have wondered how his stage name came about. It is actually a term that derives from French and which in Italian has the meaning of 'prison guard' or 'jailer.