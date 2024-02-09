The cover evening of the fourth and penultimate evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival it has begun. She just performed on the Ariston stage Loredana Bertè which, however, was forced to interrupt the performance due to some technical problems. Let's find out together what happened in detail and the reason why the singer stopped the start of her performance on the Ariston stage.

Also the fourth evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival, that of the covers, was characterized by quite a few twists. As already mentioned, Loredana Bertè, as soon as she went on stage at the Ariston, was forced to interrupt the performance due to some technical problems.

In detail, the interruption of the 'Pazza' singer's performance was due to the lack of count down. A small problem that was resolved in just a few minutes, since Loredana Bertè returned to perform immediately after the anomaly was reported.

Sanremo Festival 2024: Loredana Bert is forced to interrupt her performance due to some technical problems: “The count down doesn't work”

An unpleasant one episode occurred on this evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. As already mentioned, the 'Pazza' singer interrupted her performance due to the lack of countdown. Loredana immediately reported the matter to the technicians who managed to resolve the problem within a few seconds. But the faithful fans of the singing event will not be at all happy with what happened to Loredana Bertè. The reason? We'll tell you.

At FantaSanremo, in fact, the technical problems that cause the interruption of the singer's performance in the competition cause the loss of 20 points. All's well that ends well. Despite this little relative, Loredana Bertè performed on the Ariston stage playing the song 'Ragazzo mio' accompanied by Venerus. After the performance, Loredana Bertè received a lot of applause from the entire audience.