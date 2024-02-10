The actor was supposed to be present in the 2022 edition of the Festival but an unexpected event prevented him from doing so

Almost everything is ready for the fifth and final evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. This evening the 30 competing Bigs will perform on the Ariston stage and the winning song of this edition of the Festival will be decided. Among the many guests present there will also be Luca Argentero. Perhaps not everyone knows that the actor, in 2022, was forced to give up his presence at the Festival due to an unexpected event that prevented him from doing so. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

As already anticipated, Luca Argentero will be among the guests of the last evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. In reality, the Doc actor was supposed to participate as a guest in the Italian Song Festival in 2022; that year, however, a sudden prevented him.

Unfortunately, the actor had to deal with the premature death of his father-in-law, the father of his wife Cristina Marino. There were many messages of condolence and closeness that people from the world of entertainment and beyond sent to Luca and his family for the terrible loss that struck them. Despite the numerous messages of solidarity on that occasion, there were also comments from some haters which sparked quite a bit of controversy.

Among the many words written due to Luca Argentero's failure to participate in the Sanremo Festival 2022, a web user wrote a message on social media that sparked the anger of many, obviously not going unnoticed:

Luca Argentero is not in Sanremo due to a death in the family. The same excuse we used when there was a test in class.

Sanremo24: Luca Argentero among the guests of the fifth and final evening

Luca Argentero is without a doubt one of the most loved actors in Italian entertainment. According to rumors, it seems that the actor of Doc- In your hands he will become the protagonist of a gag together with Fiorellothe co-host of this last evening.