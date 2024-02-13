These are the actor's words: “I'll explain why I never laughed during the final evening of the Festival”

Over the last few hours Lino Banfi was engulfed in controversy. We remember that the actor was in the front row during the final evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival and everyone couldn't help but notice a detail that is causing a lot of chatter. More precisely, Lino Banfi was criticized because he spent the entire evening of the Festival without smiling.

After being overwhelmed by the controversy, Lino Banfi wanted to break the silence and explain the reason so he never raised a smile during the last evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. These were his words about it during the episode of Sunday In conducted by Mara Venier and dedicated precisely to Sanremo Festival:

Last night I was sitting in the front row, everyone must have thought it was a beautiful place! Close to Mara Venier, Alberto Matano. I, on the other hand, was right behind maestro De Amicis, I saw the whole Festival last night according to the maestro's cervical and humeral shoulder blades. What the fuck did I understand? Nothing! So when they tell me 'why don't you laugh?', what the fuck should I laugh when I don't understand what's happening?

And, continuing with his speech, the actor then added:

Why do all the young people who sing put the microphone in front of their mouths and we can't understand anything? We can't even read lips! First they put the microphone in front of their mouths and then they scream, us old people don't understand anything!

Therefore, this is the real reason why Lino Banfi remained serious for the entire duration of Sanremo Festival on the evening of Saturday 10 February. As already mentioned, the actor was forced to intervene after numerous criticisms received from web users who could not help but point out his behavior.