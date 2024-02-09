We are in the midst of the seventy-fourth edition of Sanremo Festival and, like every evening, there are events, songs and guests. Every evening, in the famous Italian program, we can see several famous guests, and this evening, the protagonist is Russell Crowe. The famous actor, known throughout the world, performed with his group with a song entitled “Let Your Light Shine”. But the question many have asked is how much is compensation Of Russell Crowe for this apparition.

How much Russel Crowe asks for as compensation for the Sanremo Festival

The well-known actor, born in New Zeland, in Wellington, in 1964, already among the film sets. In fact, her parents, Jocelyn Yvonne Wenyss And John Alexander Crowe, are catering managers on film sets. He becomes famous throughout the world, thanks to the role he obtained in “Gladiator”thanks to which he won an Oscar for best leading actor in 2001. A great actor, malleable and willing to undergo many metamorphoses, including physical ones, to best interpret his roles.

On the third evening of the Sanremo Festival, he arrived as a guest on the Ariston stage. And many have wondered what the compensation is for an actor of this caliber. The answer is clear and direct, and comes from Rai. In fact, just like John Travolta, Crowe only asked for one reimbursement of expenses.

This compensation is specifically between 25 and of 30 thousand euros. This figure, which for many is considered very high, is actually very small for an actor of this caliber. But the “simple” reimbursement of expenses has a very specific motivation. Indeed, it is Russell That John, were in the area for other events. Indeed, John was located at Nice for commitments with sponsors, while, Russell it came directly fromAustralia to promote his group's tour “The Gentlemen Barbers”, which in the summer, it will do six dates in Italy.

Therefore, in both cases, the reimbursement of expenses requested by these two famous actors is explained. This does not take away from the fact that their performances brought a lot joy and pleasure to the Italian public.