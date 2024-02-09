After the appearance on the Ariston stage, John Travolta was spotted in Ventimiglia for a commercial.

There were many intense hours in which the controversies linked to the participation of John Travolta on the second evening of Sanremo Festival. After the event that sparked chatter and excitement on social media, the Qua Qua Dance outside the Ariston in a skit with Fiorello, the American actor was later spotted in Ventimiglia for an advert.

The photos arriving from the city in the province of Genoa tell an ironic second time with respect to the issues related to alleged hidden advertising in Sanremo which stars John Travolta. What was the Hollywood star doing?

Ventimiglia's photographs show him recording an advertising spot together with presenter Diletta Leotta. The mayor of the city, Flavio Di Muro, published it on Facebook. Here's what he wrote on social media talking about the commercial with John Travolta:

Today I had the honor of welcoming John Travolta and Diletta Leotta to Ventimiglia for the recording of a commercial. John immediately expressed appreciation for our city, exclaiming 'It's a beautiful city', and complimented our theatre. A visit, albeit short, that fills us with pride. Thanks to Nino De Franco and Marco Pugno for their collaboration.

The actor is still the subject of criticism for the musical gag with Fiorello and Amadeus. He did not then grant this release for distribution of the video on RaiPlay. On the same occasion he was involved in a controversy regarding a hidden advertisement in the last few hours.

During the press conference which took place before the third evening of the Sanremo Festival 2024, the presence of the brand was highlighted, for which Travolta shot the advertising spot, with the agreement of one million euros.

Rai and Amadeus, during the press conference, gave their version on the issue of shoe brand:

Mr. Travolta arrived in the dressing room at the last moment and entered almost directly onto the stage. Unfortunately, no one noticed the shoes which, moreover, are from a brand that is not very familiar. We made the mistake of not blacking out the shoes.

Responding to the criticism, Amadeus wanted to underline at the beginning of the third evening that the controversy over Travolta overshadowed the important testimony of Giovanni Allevi: