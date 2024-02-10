These are the words of the singer competing in Sanremo: “It was the worst moment of my career”

The fourth and penultimate evening of the 74th edition of the program aired on Friday 9 February Sanremo Festival, that of covers. The 30 Bigs in the competition performed on the Ariston stage together with other artists and at the end of the evening the artistic director and host Amadeus revealed the singers in the top five:

Geolier with Guè, Luchè and Gigi D'Alessio (Medley by Roads) Angelina Mango (The swallow) Annalisa with the Lista Representative (Sweet Dreams) Ghali (Medley of Real Italian) Alfa with Roberto Vecchioni (Dream boy dream)

And it is precisely at the moment of reading that the singer is present in first place, reached by Geolierthat all those present in the audience indulged in boos and protests.

A little while ago Geolier himself decided to break the silence and comment on what happened last night because of his first place in the rankings. These were the singer's words about it when speaking to the newspaper 'Corriere':

It was very bad actually, I prepared a lot, I did everything to bring these three monsters, then winning and going on stage with people booing, leaving, it was the worst performance of my life .

Geolier

Sanremo24that's why Geolier chose this stage name

Geolier is without a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this 74th edition of Sanremo Festival and many have wondered how his stage name came about. It is actually a term that derives from French and which in Italian has the meaning of 'prison guard' or 'jailer.

The birthplace of the Big competing in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival It's Secondigliano. The pride of the rapper's origins is great and the singer has shown himself to everyone as a person who does not want to hide anything of his land.