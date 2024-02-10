Perhaps not everyone knows that the showman has experienced dark moments in his life: he himself reveals it

Fiorello he is without a doubt one of the most loved characters in the Italian entertainment scene. There is great anticipation for the arrival of the fifth and final evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival where the most loved showman will support the artistic director Amadeus in hosting. Although he has managed to build a life full of successes, Fiorello declared that he has experienced truly difficult times. Let's find out together what his words were.

Born in 1960, Fiorello is Italy's most loved showman. The co-host of the fifth and final edition of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival has 3 brothers, Beppe Fiorello, also a well-known name in the world of Italian entertainment, Anna and Catena Fiorello. The latter is very well known since she is a well-known writer and presenter.

As already mentioned, the life of Fiorello was undoubtedly characterized by many successes. Despite this, he himself revealed that he had experienced dark moments in his life, to say the least. In a recent interview, in fact, the co-host of the last evening of Sanremo Festival 2024 revealed that he had been dealing with a bad one illness.

It was 2015 when Fiorello received one diagnosis which scared him very much. In a recent interview with 'Vanity Fair', he himself revealed that he had undergone an operation to remove a melanoma. These were his words about it:

I underwent surgery for melanoma on my back. The dermatologist wanted to check everything, from hair to p*****o, to verify the existence of moles. So I took off my underwear and took out the 'beast'.

And, continuing with his speech, the host of VivaRai2 he then added:

They removed my moles immediately, with the anesthetic injections on my dick. For 20 days I was like a gift package, I was all bandaged up, I had like a lump.

Certainly an event that marked him greatly, so much so that today there are numerous appeals to prevention of which the host often becomes the protagonist.