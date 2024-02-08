These are the words that the singer addressed to Amadeus: “Will you let me do the Qua Qua Dance too?”

The third evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival has just begun and on the most famous stage in Italy, the 15 Big names in the competition are performing and yesterday evening they presented the performances of their colleagues. He has just gone on stage at the Ariston Eros Ramazzotti which celebrated 40 years of Promised Land. After his performance, there was a moment that everyone couldn't help but notice. Let's find out together what happened in detail.

Eros Ramazzotti took to the stage at the Ariston to celebrate 40 years of Promised Land. After his performance, the singer wanted to send a message that received the approval and applause of everyone present in the audience. These were his words about it:

There are almost 500 million children living in conflict zones, millions more who will never see the promised land: no more blood, no more wars. Peace! Our thoughts for ever.

After this message, Eros Ramazzotti became the protagonist of a particular moment that was noticed by everyone. In detail, the 'Promised Land' singer decided to launch a real dig at John Travolta, referring to the fuss in which the Grease, Amadeus and Fiorello actor were involved yesterday evening.

Are you making me do the here-here dance too?

At this point Amadeus grasped Eros Ramazzotti's irony and responded to the singer's words in this way:

Maybe you would have been nicer.

Despite the irony, the words that Eros Ramazzotti said towards John Travolta have gone viral and are currently among the most talked about on the web.