The complicity between the two noticed by many on the Ariston stage makes everyone dream about Mengoni and Mahmood. Are they just fantasies?

The most attentive will not have missed a truly sweet detail. During the first evening of Sanremo Festival 2024a new involving gossip has emerged Marco Mengoni And Mahmood. Naming the couple of great artists already makes you dream, but are they just fantasies of the public and gossip fanatics?

The rumor was fueled by an exchange of glances between the two artists which took place on the Ariston stage. Marco Mengoni, co-host of the first evening, protagonist of noteworthy gags and performances, joined Amadeus in the presentation of the 30 competing singers, including Mahmood himself.

During the evening, many viewers tuned in to Sanremo who, commenting live on social media, noticed this particular moment between the two. Many wondered if there was something more between the two singers. However, at least as far as we know, the answer appears to be negative. Many like to dream of beautiful and sexy couples, just like the one (hypothetically) represented by Mengoni and Mahmood.

There is no public news regarding a relationship or, at least, a relationship between Marco Mengoni and Mahmood. It is assumed that everything can be attributed to the emotion of the evening. It all remains a supposition, fascinating for sure, but a fantasy that finds support in the eyes of the two. On the other hand, the details of the private lives of the two singers are unknown to the public.

Everyone who found themselves tuned into Raiuno for the Sanremo Festival certainly noticed the tender look, perhaps one of the most discussed moments of the evening. And there are no dresses with a 20 meter long train with the words “Love, think free” that are worth it. There is no talk of a return of Gianni Morandi's legendary broom to clean the Ariston from the roses trampled by Blanco.

Before the Milanese singer's performance, Marco Mengoni approached Mahmood, eliciting a softened and, at the same time, amused look from the latter. THE a few seconds of meeting were enough to become one of the most talked about “viral dreams”. Having no other details on the matter, it remains clear how the two can naturally arouse interest in a few moments, given the talent and charm of the two artists, each of them already part of the history of Italian music.

We know that in Sanremo, even the simplest and most banal situations are exaggerated and discussed intensely. But the complicit look between Mahmood and Mengoni was certainly no exception, fueling the fervor of all their fans and observers of the Sanremo event.