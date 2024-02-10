Angelina Mango is without a shadow of a doubt one of the undisputed protagonists of this 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. The Big in the competition is making a lot of headlines due to the extraordinary performances that each one gives on the Ariston stage. During the evening dedicated to covers, the former student of Friends of Maria De Filippi she showed off a detail in her look that certainly didn't go unnoticed. Let's find out together what it is.

Angelina Mango queen of style on the Ariston stage. As for her looks, the singer relied on stylist Nick Cerioni who created outfits for her that were nothing short of special and signed 'Etro'. In fact, we saw Angelina perform on the Ariston stage with a series of hippie looks that everyone is loving. As already mentioned, during the evening broadcast on Friday 9 February, the one dedicated to covers, everyone couldn't help but notice the nails by Angelina, linked to a particular meaning.

Sanremo24: the particular meaning of Angelina Mango's nails

As already mentioned, the nails by Angelina Mango attracted the attention of everyone present in the audience and of the singer's many fans. In this regard it must be said that the choice of their design is not random but is linked precisely to the singer's participation in this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

In fact, to understand the meaning of his nails, we must listen and understand the words of song with whom the singer is participating in the singing event, 'La Noia':

My necklace has no pearls of wisdom, they gave me colored beads for the messed up girls with traumas to slowly unravel with age.

Not surprisingly on the nails of Angelina Mango there are some beads that refer to his song 'La Noia', which has now become one of the most loved of this 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.