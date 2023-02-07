The incredible happens on the Ariston stage: Blanco goes off the script and combines a real disaster in Sanremo 2023

It hasn’t happened since the days of Bugo and Morgan! Unleashing the irony of a consummate professional, Amadeus closed the surreal episode with the protagonist Blanco.

Sanremo Festival 2023: Blanco irrepressible and the boos of the public are raised

The winner of the last edition initially presented himself on stage with Mahmood to interpret Chills. Then, in the second part of the first evening of the Sanremo Festival 2023, she sang her new single. Or, at least, she should have, because it happened a unscheduled absolutely unthinkable.

It was soon understood that the situation was on the verge of escalating, when Blanco has destroyed the entire choreography, made up of roses. The scene shocked the audience in the room, which was overwhelmed by whistles singer. THE “buuu” relieved they forced Amadeus to enter the scene to quell the hot spirits. The presenter from Ravenna tried to cool the spirits, trying to understand the state of the artist.

He immediately explained the trigger: the no return in headphones. Blanco’s broken reaction was due to problems with the audio. Technical inconveniences prompted him to go off script. Amadeus’ attempt to restore serenity was not very successful, given that the disputes continued for a long time disputes of those present.

The artistic director and host of the seventy-third edition therefore proposed to the rapper to return at a later time, in order to perform the song (only to then retract). The surreal atmosphere will certainly fill the front pages of the newspapers, as Gianni Morandi prophesied, who initially tried to reach Blanco in backstage.

Fiorello then intervened on the incident, who once again rushed to the aid of his friend Amadeus. There sympathy of the Sicilian showman elicited a laugh, allowing us to go beyond what happened lightly.